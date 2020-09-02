Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $27.84. Approximately 532,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 371,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

The firm has a market cap of $707.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.05 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ernest R. Johnson sold 4,087 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $123,059.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 347.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,257 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 9.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

