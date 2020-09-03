$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will announce $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $0.99. Fabrinet reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 15,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $1,047,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,779.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $2,173,113.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,815,739.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,613 shares of company stock worth $3,364,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,103,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,164,000 after buying an additional 720,417 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,696,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,126,000 after buying an additional 458,448 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $21,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 82.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after buying an additional 180,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $10,060,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN stock traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.13. 698,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,871. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $76.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average of $62.38.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

