0xcert Trading 18.9% Higher Over Last Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. 0xcert has a total market cap of $962,759.87 and $47,459.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043056 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.51 or 0.05635481 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00036217 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003841 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About 0xcert

ZXC is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,746,334 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

