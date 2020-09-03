109,984 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. First Command Bank increased its stake in Corning by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Corning by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 28,994 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $918,239.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,356,283.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,203,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,465. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $33.86. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.90.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

