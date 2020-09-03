$112.69 Million in Sales Expected for Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) to report $112.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.37 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $339.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.17 million to $361.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $543.79 million, with estimates ranging from $527.48 million to $560.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

ACEL traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 363,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,111. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $11,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after acquiring an additional 609,345 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $3,703,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $3,025,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,827,000.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment Gaming, LLC owns and operates video gaming stores. It installs gaming terminals in the United States. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Lemont, Illinois.

