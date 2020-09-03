1,120,458 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,120,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,129,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.18% of ViacomCBS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 554,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,410,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $44.94.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

