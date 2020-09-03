18,627 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,627 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 93.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTXS traded down $7.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.60. 1,772,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,218. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.43. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.87 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Cfra lowered Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.77.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $283,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $170,972.63. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $3,677,476. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

