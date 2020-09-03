$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to post $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. Wipro reported sales of $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full year sales of $8.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIT shares. TheStreet raised Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.86.

Shares of WIT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. 1,078,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,262. Wipro has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $4.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 32.3% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wipro by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Wipro by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

