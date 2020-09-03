$25.15 Million in Sales Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) to post sales of $25.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $25.30 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year sales of $109.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.80 million to $109.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $129.90 million, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $130.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDYN. Loop Capital increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. 174,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,549. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.15. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $13.51.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 960,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,153.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shuo Zhang purchased 10,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $79,105.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,356.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,295 shares of company stock valued at $205,989. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $18,278,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $15,779,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $12,381,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,800,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

