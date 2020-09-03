4,050 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,050 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,447,527 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.94. The stock had a trading volume of 935,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,206,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.57. The company has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 77.68, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $97.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

