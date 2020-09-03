42,261 Shares in Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC) Purchased by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Flying Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Flying Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $144,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Flying Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FEAC stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $13.14. 6,980,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,216. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03. Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $14.70.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

