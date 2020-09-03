$448.15 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) will report $448.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $444.30 million. KKR & Co Inc reported sales of $416.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co Inc.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.67. 2,842,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,105,852. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 131.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

