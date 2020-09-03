523 Shares in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Mercadolibre by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $108.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,087.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,673. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,119.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $820.77. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $1,270.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of -322.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.94.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

