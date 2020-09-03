$72.94 Million in Sales Expected for Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) will announce $72.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zuora’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.48 million. Zuora posted sales of $71.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zuora will report full-year sales of $295.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $291.60 million to $299.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $332.87 million, with estimates ranging from $319.80 million to $343.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zuora.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $74.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ZUO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Zuora stock traded down $4.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,896,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,154. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53. Zuora has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $27,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $27,628.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zuora by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,825,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,869 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,100 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,178,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after acquiring an additional 88,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,866,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,793,000 after acquiring an additional 623,144 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

