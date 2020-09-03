7,200 Shares in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Acquired by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1,189.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 85,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 78,416 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 357.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,626,000.

NYSE THS traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,652. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

