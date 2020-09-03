73,991 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Acquired by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in PG&E by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 125,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 62,951 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in PG&E by 56.8% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in PG&E by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 90,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in PG&E by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 16,836,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,516,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $18.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.59.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.