Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives $107.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,768,729 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,743,386 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $433,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 32.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,467,408 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $134,165,000 after purchasing an additional 362,969 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $923,496,000 after purchasing an additional 359,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 242,733 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,838,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,155. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.63. The company has a market capitalization of $193.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

