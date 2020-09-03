AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) is Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,299,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495,184 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.1% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.19% of AbbVie worth $323,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,549 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 148.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $57,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.95. 9,135,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,191,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.84 and its 200 day moving average is $89.61. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

