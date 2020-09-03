ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Up 5.2%

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.88 and last traded at $95.23. Approximately 293,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 585,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.49.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACMR shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $55.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 132.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $39.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, analysts predict that ACM Research Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at $656,874.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $427,230.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,230.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter valued at about $685,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $2,003,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ACM Research by 892.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 66,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ACM Research by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,857,000 after acquiring an additional 50,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

