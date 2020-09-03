Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,849,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522,475 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.37% of Activision Blizzard worth $216,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 145,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,723.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 43,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 42,481 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,264 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Edward Jones began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.03.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.25. 347,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,663,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.83. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

