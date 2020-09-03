ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Tops One Day Volume of $11,752.00

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $704,100.38 and approximately $11,752.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00026895 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 105,079,536 coins and its circulating supply is 84,937,525 coins. ADAMANT Messenger's official website is adamant.im .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

