Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Ann Lewnes Sells 5,000 Shares

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ann Lewnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $2,237,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total value of $2,180,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $533.80. 2,780,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $456.52 and its 200-day moving average is $387.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their price objective on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 527.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Adobe by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,502 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $71,174,000 after acquiring an additional 104,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

