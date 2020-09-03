Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Receives $51.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

WMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $415,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,833.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $2,316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,718.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,000 shares of company stock worth $6,874,640. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

