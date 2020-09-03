Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,652,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 263,884 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Agilent Technologies worth $146,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of A. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,059,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,794,739,000 after acquiring an additional 184,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,574,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $974,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,018,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,422,000 after acquiring an additional 228,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,910,000 after acquiring an additional 95,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42,502 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,392 shares of company stock worth $8,219,555.

Several equities analysts recently commented on A shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.05.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $3.78 on Thursday, hitting $99.64. The company had a trading volume of 152,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,519. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $103.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

