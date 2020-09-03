Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,402,459 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $150,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $476,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,576 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,847 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $6.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,741. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.89. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.30.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $131,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,078 shares of company stock worth $1,987,070 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

