Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on September 30th

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$13.16. 360,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,132. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.43 and a 1-year high of C$15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.95.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$174.99 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

In other news, Senior Officer James Porter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total value of C$144,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,537 shares in the company, valued at C$1,405,508.17. Also, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.95, for a total value of C$582,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$199,171. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,977 shares of company stock valued at $881,114.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

