Albany International Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.

Albany International has raised its dividend by 7.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Albany International has a payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Albany International to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $53.76 on Thursday. Albany International has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $92.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $225.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.28 million. Albany International had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIN. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sidoti lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.