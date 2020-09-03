Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Shares Up 9.1%

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO)’s stock price shot up 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). 105,240,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.39 ($0.01).

Separately, First Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alien Metals in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

The company has a market cap of $14.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.14.

Alien Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets in Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium and silver deposits. Its principal projects include the San Celso project covering an area of 88 hectares located in the mining district of Pánfilo Natera-Ojocaliente; and the Los Campos project comprising 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 500 hectares located in the city of Zacatecas.

