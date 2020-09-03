Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Holdings Lowered by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 844,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alithya Group were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 6,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Alithya Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,102,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter.

ALYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Acumen Capital downgraded Alithya Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.

Shares of NYSE:ALYA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,653. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. Alithya Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

