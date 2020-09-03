All Sports Tops 24-Hour Volume of $517,861.00 (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $51.55, $50.98 and $18.94. In the last week, All Sports has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $6.14 million and $517,861.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042638 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.56 or 0.05554842 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00035616 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003730 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $5.60, $50.98, $13.77, $18.94, $32.15, $7.50, $33.94, $10.39, $20.33, $51.55 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

