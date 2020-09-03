Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 1st

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.81. 52,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,412. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

