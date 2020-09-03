Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the July 30th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 174,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,570,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,257,000 after buying an additional 804,329 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Allstate by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 32,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.59. 3,079,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.74. Allstate has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.06.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

