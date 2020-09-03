Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lifted by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,389,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $86.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,641.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,098,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,894. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,538.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,390.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,129.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

