Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after buying an additional 218,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,110,389,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after buying an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $86.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,641.84. 3,097,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,889. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,129.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,538.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,390.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

