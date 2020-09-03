Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,614,000 after buying an additional 138,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $62.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,717.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,463,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10. The company has a market cap of $1,168.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,536.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1,388.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

