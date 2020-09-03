Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after acquiring an additional 165,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,614,000 after acquiring an additional 138,226 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $87.88 on Thursday, reaching $1,629.51. 3,165,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,393. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,108.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,538.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1,389.60. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.