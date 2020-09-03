Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 148.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 243.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,534 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 47.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,354.8% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded up $62.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,717.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,463,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1,168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,536.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,388.88. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

