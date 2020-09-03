Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.6% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $254,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spence Asset Management increased its position in Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $62.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,717.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,274. The company has a market capitalization of $1,168.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,536.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,388.88. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

