Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,011 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $946,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $62.31 on Wednesday, hitting $1,717.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,536.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,388.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

