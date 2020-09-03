AlpInvest Partners B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. lowered its position in shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,970 shares during the quarter. Phreesia accounts for approximately 5.4% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned 0.24% of Phreesia worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 76.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1,618.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 176.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $73,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $355,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,042 shares of company stock worth $2,503,937 in the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $32.91. 720,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

