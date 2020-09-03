AlpInvest Partners B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,978 shares during the period. Guardant Health makes up 7.3% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 186.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1,930.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 199.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $3.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.67. 722,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,741. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.73 and a beta of 0.60. Guardant Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.14.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $43,723.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,059.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 30,100 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $2,827,594.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,775.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,310,130 shares of company stock worth $109,484,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GH. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

