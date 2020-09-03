Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Stock Price Down 7.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $114.01 and last traded at $116.99. Approximately 2,517,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,047,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.95.

Specifically, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $212,507.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,021,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,328 shares of company stock valued at $22,288,198 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AYX shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -270.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 99.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.81.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. Alteryx’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 120.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

