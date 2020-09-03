Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,285 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Ameren worth $83,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 311.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,760,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,838 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at about $65,991,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 20.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,033,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,576,000 after purchasing an additional 839,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1,484.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 726,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,927,000 after purchasing an additional 680,848 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,291,000 after purchasing an additional 415,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AEE. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.77.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.08. 83,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Ameren Corp has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.03.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.