American Finance Trust Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.

American Finance Trust has a payout ratio of -236.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Finance Trust to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. American Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $727.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88.

AFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of American Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.