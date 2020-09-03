American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 107,592 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $126,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,454,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,255,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,953 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,174,240,000 after purchasing an additional 953,901 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,461,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,686,000 after purchasing an additional 921,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,617,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,516,000 after purchasing an additional 426,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.23. The stock had a trading volume of 129,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.74.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.