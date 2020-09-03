Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67,148 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Amgen worth $89,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

AMGN traded down $8.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.45. 254,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,263. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.39. The stock has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.