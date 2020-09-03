Analysts Anticipate Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) will post sales of $6.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.27 billion. Jabil reported sales of $6.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $26.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.20 billion to $26.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.99 billion to $26.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Jabil stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.24. 1,220,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,612. Jabil has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

In related news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,240,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.