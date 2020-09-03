Analysts Anticipate THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for THL Credit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. THL Credit posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for THL Credit.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 177.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of THL Credit from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FCRD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. 1,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,366. THL Credit has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $92.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

