Analysts Expect Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) to announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. Warrior Met Coal posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.96 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,066.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

HCC traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,542. The stock has a market cap of $813.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.22. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

