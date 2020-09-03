Analysts Set Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Target Price at $16.00

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVAX shares. ValuEngine cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $554,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,379.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. 247,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805,729. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $609.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 372.34% and a negative net margin of 386.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.